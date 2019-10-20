|
|
GASTONIA, NC - Christine Grant Carroll, 87, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Peak Resources.
She was born on August 9, 1932, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late James Edgar Grant and Permelia Isabelle Padgett Grant.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
A full obituary is available to read online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019