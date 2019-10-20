Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Carroll


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Carroll Obituary
GASTONIA, NC - Christine Grant Carroll, 87, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Peak Resources.
She was born on August 9, 1932, a native of Gaston County, the daughter of the late James Edgar Grant and Permelia Isabelle Padgett Grant.
The family will receive friends 1 – 2 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont.
A full obituary is available to read online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now