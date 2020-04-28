|
STANLEY - Christine "Nanny" Carver, 94, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Stanley Total Living Center where she had been a resident for the past 18 months.
She was born in Belmont, NC on September 1, 1925 the daughter of the late Ed and Odell Bryant Martin.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James Carver, and five brothers, Clarence, George, John, Inky, and Pete Martin.
Nanny was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong, faithful member of East Belmont Church of God. She was a prayer warrior and touched the lives of many people.
Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Jim Brown of Belmont; Phyllis and Doug Ivey of Stanley; grandchildren, Jimmy Brown and wife Julia; Travis Ivey and wife Marie; Christina Buchanan and husband Mark; great-grandchildren; Hannah and Kaden Ivey; Dylan, Davis, and Dalton Brown; Jonah Sutton; Kylie Crump; Katelyn and Hannah Winkle; nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver Delia Stephens.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Stanley Total Living Center, especially the 100 unit, for their loving care and compassion shown to Nanny during her stay there.
Mrs. Carver will lie in state at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:30pm, for those who would like to pay respects. The family will not be present. Due to the current situation with Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Danny Peterson officiating.
Memorials may be made to East Belmont Church of God, 320 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020