GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Christine Cranfield Deaton, 84, of Gastonia passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her son's residence. A native of Colchester, England, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Dorothy Crisp Cranfield. She was a homemaker and former member of Loray Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Francis "Frank" M. Deaton and sisters, Ruby Cooke, Rose Cooke, Dot Cranfield, and Ellen Welham.
Survivors include her son and daughter –in-law, Steve and Jamia Deaton of Gastonia; daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Kyle Fletcher of Gastonia & Angie and Scott Cochrane of Gastonia; brothers, Jack Smith of Colchester, England and Eddie Cranfield of Perth, Australia; grandchildren, Jake Maddox of LeMorre, CA, Kristen Fletcher of McAdenville, Lindsay Barton of Easley, SC, Stevie Deaton of Kings Mountain, and Jessica Cochrane of Gastonia; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054-3984. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia NC is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020