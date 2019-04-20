|
Christine Young Gray, daughter of the late Reverend Calvin M. Young and Margaretta Reese Young, was born November 22, 1943 in Anderson, SC. She departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home.
Raised in Gastonia, NC and a graduate of Highland High School, Christine furthered her education at Howard University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1965. She went on to work for the Department of Social Services in Baltimore City for 40 years in various areas. A member of Delta Sigma Theta and BMA's Joshua Johnson Society, Christine had as entrepreneurial spirit with her girlfriends selling jewelry and traveled all over the world. Christine loved fashion, art and animals. In addition an avid pianist which began in her father's church. She leaves behind her beloved children,
Melanie (Bruce) and Reggie (Teresa); significant other, Jesse Brown; three loving brothers, Harry (Cheryl), Calvin (Nancy) and Morris; four nieces.
Celebration of Christine's life was held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at her home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019