LINCOLNTON - Christine Finger Moore, 87, of 1583 Buck Oak Rd., transitioned on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Catawba County, North Carolina on February 19, 1931 to the late Sidney Guy Finger and Martha Gibbs Finger.
Funeral service is Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Moore's Chapel Baptist Church.
Burial is private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Moore family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019