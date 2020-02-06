|
GASTONIA - Christine Ledford Slagle, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Christine was born in Murphy, North Carolina and is the daughter of Lorene Payne Ledford and the late Willard Ledford.
Christine graduated from Hunter Huss High School and is a member of Grace Baptist Church. She was a former employee of Joel Toggs Company. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and loving Nana to all of her grandchildren. She was a friend to everyone she met.
Christine is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Slagle; one son, Brian Slagle; one daughter, Kim Wilson and her husband Darrin; mother, Lorene Payne Ledford; one sister, Gail Spencer; 5 grandchildren, Faith Wilson Creech and husband Chase, Gabrielle Wilson, Makeylee Wilson, Jarred Slagle, Jacob Slagle.
The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p. m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. David MacEachren officiating.
Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, "A Quiet Place", Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P. O. Box 470408, Charlotte, North Carolina 28247.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020