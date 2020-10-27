STANLEY- Christine Whitley Wallace, 86, entered paradise on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1934, daughter of the late Catherine Lineberger Whitley and James Craig Whitley. She was a long-time member of Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley and was preceded in death by her former husband, Howard C. Wallace; and her brother, James Virgil Whitley. She worked as an inspector for Talon and later for Wix.
Throughout her life, she had many talents and enjoyed many hobbies. She was a star basketball player for Stanley High School, enjoyed playing the piano and riding Tennessee Walking Horses and loved driving Ford Mustangs. It was, however, her family that defined her. She loved her family very much. Her family affectionately called her "Wallace" and being a grandmother and great-grandmother was the greatest joy and accomplishment of her life.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Cathy Wallace Morris and husband Ronald of Wytheville, VA; granddaughters Kelly Gilbert and husband Dean of Dallas and Cathryn Lawson and husband Wesley of Pilot Mountain; great-grandchildren Kelsey Gilbert and Alaina and Jameson Lawson; and dear family friend, John Vinal.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for taking such wonderful care of "Wallace".
Friends will be received Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am at Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley, with a service to immediately follow. Internment will be at Lutheran Chapel Cemetery in Gastonia, the home church of her mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Christ's Lutheran Church or Christ's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 203 S. Main Street, Stanley, NC 28164.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for Wallace's family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.