1/1
Christine (Whitley) Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY- Christine Whitley Wallace, 86, entered paradise on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1934, daughter of the late Catherine Lineberger Whitley and James Craig Whitley. She was a long-time member of Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley and was preceded in death by her former husband, Howard C. Wallace; and her brother, James Virgil Whitley. She worked as an inspector for Talon and later for Wix.
Throughout her life, she had many talents and enjoyed many hobbies. She was a star basketball player for Stanley High School, enjoyed playing the piano and riding Tennessee Walking Horses and loved driving Ford Mustangs. It was, however, her family that defined her. She loved her family very much. Her family affectionately called her "Wallace" and being a grandmother and great-grandmother was the greatest joy and accomplishment of her life.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Cathy Wallace Morris and husband Ronald of Wytheville, VA; granddaughters Kelly Gilbert and husband Dean of Dallas and Cathryn Lawson and husband Wesley of Pilot Mountain; great-grandchildren Kelsey Gilbert and Alaina and Jameson Lawson; and dear family friend, John Vinal.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Stanley Total Living Center for taking such wonderful care of "Wallace".
Friends will be received Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am at Christ's Lutheran Church in Stanley, with a service to immediately follow. Internment will be at Lutheran Chapel Cemetery in Gastonia, the home church of her mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Christ's Lutheran Church or Christ's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 203 S. Main Street, Stanley, NC 28164.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for Wallace's family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved