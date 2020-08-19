Christopher Fortin

Christopher Glenn Fortin, 31, of Clover, South Carolina passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday August 16, 2020. Chris was full of life. He loved lake life. You could often find him boating or riding his Jet Ski. He loved his daughter and he enjoyed being a father. His smile was contagious and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be truly missed by many.
Left to cherish their memories of Chris are his daughter Wynter Fortin, his parents Karen (LaManna) and Glenn Fortin, his sister Tiffany Roberts and her husband Trey and their child, Chris' nephew, Lucas Roberts.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday August 20, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour before at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the Celebration of Life service in The Garden of Hope at Gaston Memorial Park. Pastor Steve Kirby will officiate and offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Chris.
Fond memories of Chris and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home and the staff at Gaston Memorial Park are honored to serve the Fortin Family at this difficult time.