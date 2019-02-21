Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Christopher Hughes


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Christopher Hughes Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Christopher Shawn Ray Hughes, 19, passed away on February 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born, January 24, 2000 to Larry J. Hughes and Tracy Christenbury.

He is survived by his grandmother, Kathy Hughes of Bessemer City; brothers, Houston Hughes and Allen Black and sister, Victoria Hodge; grandparents, Patrice Freedale and Ray Christenbury.

Chris was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He will be missed by all.

Christopher was a student at Gaston College.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
