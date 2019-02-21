|
BESSEMER CITY - Christopher Shawn Ray Hughes, 19, passed away on February 12, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born, January 24, 2000 to Larry J. Hughes and Tracy Christenbury.
He is survived by his grandmother, Kathy Hughes of Bessemer City; brothers, Houston Hughes and Allen Black and sister, Victoria Hodge; grandparents, Patrice Freedale and Ray Christenbury.
Chris was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He will be missed by all.
Christopher was a student at Gaston College.
