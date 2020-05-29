Christopher Queen
1993 - 2020
GASTONIA - Christopher Talmadge Queen passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 26.

Born in Charlotte, NC on August 4, 1993, Chris was the son of Kimberly Meeler Queen and the late Vernon Scott Queen.

A member of Bessemer City Church of God, Chris was an automotive mechanic with Cloninger Automotive Repair. He was an avid collector of trains and loved working on cars. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family.

In addition to his father, Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roy Meeler, Jr. and his paternal grandfather, Vernon Stewart Queen.

Chris is survived, in addition to his mother, by a brother, Vernon Scott Queen II and his fiancé, Beth Tiday; maternal grandmother, Glenda Meeler; paternal grandmother, Glenda Queen; uncles and aunt, Kevin and Tammy Meeler, and Kent Meeler; cousins, Travis Meeler, Kyle Robinson, Khloe Meeler, Kaidence Meeler and Adam Walker.

Family and friends of Chris Queen are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

Following a private family service, the public is invited to attend a service of committal beginning at 2:30 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Westview Gardens in Bessemer City. Pastor Harold Ashe will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the Queen family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Queen family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
JUN
1
Committal
02:30 PM
Westview Gardens
