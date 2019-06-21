Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Christopher Tinsley


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Tinsley Obituary
GASTONIA - Christopher Andrew Tinsley, 55, passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his residence.

He was born, December 7, 1963 in Buncombe County, Asheville, son of Donald Lee Tinsley and the late Barbara Smith Tinsley.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Tinsley; uncle, David Hunter; and aunt, Linda Haynes.

In addition to his father, he is he is survived by his life partner, Robin Elizabeth Jordan; sister, Kelli Tinsley; aunt, Mandi Bates; life friend, Michael Edwards; and many other family and friends.

There are no services planned at this time.

Please consider contributions to the Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – 205 Regency Executive Park Dr., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019
