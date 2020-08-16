1/1
Cindy Dameron
1951 - 2020
GASTONIA, NC- Cindy Lou Smith Dameron, 68, of Gastonia passed away August 14, 2020. She was born October 21, 1951 in Gaston County, a daughter of Donald D. Smith and Bertie Rudisill Smith.
Cindy was a dietitian for CaroMont Medical Group and enjoyed yard work and tending to her flowers. Cindy was very intelligent and tech savvy. She was the most lovable person and will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Cindy is survived by her nephew, Greg Jordan; cousin, Angela Thornburg (Larry); and numerous cousins, friends, and family that loved and supported her. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Smith Miller.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020.
A funeral service will follow in the Founders Chapel at 3:00pm with Pastor Paul Lane officiating. Committal will be in Armstrong Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Dameron family.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
