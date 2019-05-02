|
|
BELMONT - Clara Hunt Eden, 82 of Charlotte, NC passed away April 20, 2019, at her home in Belmont, NC.
Ms. Eden was born August 12, 1936 in Thomasville, NC to Clarence Thomas Hunt and Ruth Gearren Hunt.
She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and working hard to provide a meaningful life for her children. Clara worked for a chiropractor in Charlotte for over thirty years and was a dedicated employee.
She is survived by her son, Harvey and his wife Cathey of Belmont, NC and by her daughter, Pamela Williams and her husband Jim of Summerville, SC, and by her grandson, Matthew Williams and his wife Anna and their son James.
A memorial service for Ms. Eden will be held at the columbarium at Park Road Baptist Church in Charlotte, on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Davis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019