Clara Faye (Toomey) Cline
DALLAS- Clara Faye Toomey Cline, age 83, widow of the late Tommy Lee Cline, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Born in Alamance County, she was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Annie Estelle Early Toomey. Mrs. Cline was retired from Gaston County where she served as a Court Stenographer. She was a life-long member of Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Cline loved music and singing. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and often sang with her sisters.
Clara Faye is survived by two daughters, Geri Cline Queen (Dean) and Patti Cline Scism (Ron); five grandchildren, Amy Johnson, Allison Merida (Tony), Lee Pasour (Laura), Sabrina (Matt) and Taylor Scism; eleven great grandchildren, Makayla Johnson, Julian and Dawsyn Merida, Tatum Smith, Reed, Jonah, Teagan, and Kendall Pasour, Jacob Reese, and Nathaniel and Taylor Harvan; two sisters, Anne McClure (Rev. Larry McClure) and Brenda Bradshaw (Robert); a sister-in-law, Toni Cline Burnham (Stanley); a sister-in-law, Ola Mae Cline; and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Lillian Gregory and Mary Ruth Hayes.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Heath Honeycutt with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that social distancing be observed and masks be worn.
Memorials may be made to Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas, NC 28034. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church
