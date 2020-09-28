1/1
Clara Yjean (Speaks) Wilson
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Clara Yjean Speaks Wilson, 95, passed peacefully at Belaire Health Care Center on September
21, 2020. Born September 12, 1925 in Newberry County, South Carolina. A devout Jehovah Witness
faithful in every respect instrumental helping her children learn about God. Everyone called her mother.
She was just that our mother with love. Left to cherish her memory: Alvin R. Wilson of Easley, South
Carolina, Brenda Stroud, Madgalene Shade, Carolyn Wilson, Denise Wilson, Faye McClenningham
(Hubard) and Willie Wilson of Gastonia, North Carolina and Janie Hunt of Lowell North Carolina, and
host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by:
husband: Robert Wilson, Sr.; daughter: Helen Funderburke; two sons: Robert Wilson, Jr. and Dennis
Keith Wilson. Costner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
September 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of sister Wilson's passing.I remember her from the kingdom hall on franklin.Always a nice sister.May gods word bring you comfort at this time.
Brenda Lovett
Friend
