Mrs. Clara Yjean Speaks Wilson, 95, passed peacefully at Belaire Health Care Center on September

21, 2020. Born September 12, 1925 in Newberry County, South Carolina. A devout Jehovah Witness

faithful in every respect instrumental helping her children learn about God. Everyone called her mother.

She was just that our mother with love. Left to cherish her memory: Alvin R. Wilson of Easley, South

Carolina, Brenda Stroud, Madgalene Shade, Carolyn Wilson, Denise Wilson, Faye McClenningham

(Hubard) and Willie Wilson of Gastonia, North Carolina and Janie Hunt of Lowell North Carolina, and

host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by:

husband: Robert Wilson, Sr.; daughter: Helen Funderburke; two sons: Robert Wilson, Jr. and Dennis

Keith Wilson. Costner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



