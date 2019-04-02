|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Clarence Franklin Collins, 77, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Eugene Collins and Helen Starling Collins; his late wife, RickE Collins; and a grandson, Dylan Whitley. Frank grew up in North Charlotte and was a 1960 graduate of North Mecklenburg High School where he remained an active alumnus until his death. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his service, he returned to Mount Holly and worked at the Duke Energy River Bend Steam Station. He later moved his family to Wilmington, NC where he operated a commercial fish and seafood business until he retired back to Mt. Holly in 1999. In retirement, he established Frank Collins & Associates a successful and well sought out upholster of fine furniture. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Mount Holly, NC.
Frank was a proud and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and mentor to all those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Reynolds Collins; his children, Jeffery Scott Collins, Joel Andrew Collins, Kelly Collins Stevens and her husband, Joel Douglas Stevens, Jr., Sheryl Collins Whitley, and Nicole Collins Krueger and her husband, Shaun Krueger; step-children, Toby Chrisley and his wife, Wendy and Misty O'Donnell and her husband, Matt; sister, Sherry Hester; brother, Randall P. Collins and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Lindsay Stevens, Maggie Stevens Camp and her husband, Nolan, Corey Stevens, Evan Collins, Lauren Whitley, Rachel Russ, Jonathan Krueger and Carly Krueger; step-grandchildren, Thomas Chrisley, Tillman Chrisley, Patrick O'Donnell and Pierce O'Donnell; and great-grandchildren, Lily and Harper Stevens, all who will miss him every day until they see him again.
A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, Mount Holly with Rev. Bruce Bradley and Rev. Andrew Renfro officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery - West, Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 740 Rankin Ave, Mt Holly, NC 28120. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019