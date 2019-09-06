|
Clarence Graham Myers lll was born on September 26, 1952 and left this earth on September 3, 2019.
Graham loved many things well, but three in particular were reoccurrences throughout his life: baseball, fast cars, and pretty women. Redheads were his favorite, making him especially fond of one who carries his name and brought him much joy during the final months of his fight with cancer - his granddaughter, Annlyn Graham Baker. Graham is also survived by daughter, Kimberly Myers Baker, son-in-law Ryan Baker, and grandson Hayden Baker. Additionally, Graham is survived by 8 siblings and their spouses, J. Elaine Honeycutt (Jim), Dennis Michael Myers (Renee), Richard Glenn Myers, Steven Wayne Myers, Marcia Skull (Donald), Marcus John Myers, David E. Myers and Garner "Ted" Myers; aunts, Faye R. Lineberger and Leeann Rose; many friends who affectionately called him "Mr. Graham", and his 2017 Corvette Stingray.
He is preceded in death by mother, Nell Rose Myers and father, Clarence Graham Myers, Jr.
Graham spent his life in the fast lane and loved his work. After playing AAA baseball and serving in the Army Reserves, Graham spent his time making communities more functional and attractive through transportation projects. A graduate of University of Colorado ('73) and a mechanical engineer by trade, Graham traveled the world and oversaw construction projects, including many beautiful bridges, major roadways, and being assigned to his final project and what he considered the "highlight of his career", the Houston-Dallas high speed rail project.
Born and raised in Gastonia, North Carolina, Graham spent time adventuring and following construction projects, allowing him to call Mississippi, South Florida, Alexandria, Virginia, Houston, Texas, and many other places home over the years. His final days were spent in Gallatin, Tennessee. Graham's sense of humor, wild ideas, and heart of gold will be missed by all who knew him.
Graham's family will gather to receive friends on Saturday, September 7th from 4-6 P.M. at Crestview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please help Graham's love for baseball live on for all by contributing in his honor to the Gallatin baseball parks, fields, and facilities, City of Gallatin, 132 West Main Street, Gallatin.
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"-Hunter S. Thompson
Arrangements Entrusted To: Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 1623 Highway 109 North, Gallatin, TN, Phone: (615)452-1943 www.crestviewfh.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019