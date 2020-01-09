Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Belmont, NC
1927 - 2020
Clarence Waters Obituary
TAVERES, Fla. - Clarence Ray Waters, 92, formerly of Belmont, NC passed away on January 4, 2020. He was born April 10, 1927 and was the son of the late W.O. Waters, Sr. and Evelyn Sutton Waters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, W.O. Waters, Jr. and Sam Waters; two sisters, Louise Beam and Jewell Lattimore.

Ray was a veteran of the United States Navy. While living in Belmont, he was a member of Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as the first minister of music. Ray's three loves were God, his family and baseball. He was a gentle, kind man who will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Ray is survived by his children; sons, Douglas Waters (Cathy), Allen Waters (Becky); daughter, Brenda Beshears (Michael); four grandchildren, Keri Jenkins (Lyn), Joseph Waters (Brandi), Amanda Timbes (Keith) and Brandi Cardwell (Ferrell); ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.

A graveside service with Rev. Jerry Pennington officiating will be held 11:00am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont with military honors.

Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Waters family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
