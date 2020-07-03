Our dear Claud Wesley Welch, at the age of 71, passed on June 30, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
He was born in Cedartown, GA in 1948 and was the son of Claude Eugene Welch and Mildred Bullard Welch.
Claud was proud of his roots and cherished sharing his origins with his family. Claud proudly served in the United States Army from January 1969 through January 1989. During his 20 years of service, Claud was stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Claud retired from the United States Army at the rank of a Sergeant 1st Class as a Combat Engineer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Debra H. Welch, siblings Dianne Vanover and her husband Willie, and Kenny Welch; children, Angela Ballard, Clyde (Wes) Welch and his wife Dayna; step children Joe Dunn and Rebecca Dunn; grandchildren Rachael McLawhorn and her husband Linwood, Zachary Welch, Nicholas Helms, Kaylee Helms, Hana McKee and Ayden Dunn; and great grandchild Luke McLawhorn; one niece and two nephews.
Claud is preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug Welch.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will conclude at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.