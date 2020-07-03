1/1
Claud Welch
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear Claud Wesley Welch, at the age of 71, passed on June 30, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

He was born in Cedartown, GA in 1948 and was the son of Claude Eugene Welch and Mildred Bullard Welch.

Claud was proud of his roots and cherished sharing his origins with his family. Claud proudly served in the United States Army from January 1969 through January 1989. During his 20 years of service, Claud was stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Claud retired from the United States Army at the rank of a Sergeant 1st Class as a Combat Engineer. He is survived by his devoted wife, Debra H. Welch, siblings Dianne Vanover and her husband Willie, and Kenny Welch; children, Angela Ballard, Clyde (Wes) Welch and his wife Dayna; step children Joe Dunn and Rebecca Dunn; grandchildren Rachael McLawhorn and her husband Linwood, Zachary Welch, Nicholas Helms, Kaylee Helms, Hana McKee and Ayden Dunn; and great grandchild Luke McLawhorn; one niece and two nephews.

Claud is preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug Welch.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will conclude at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved