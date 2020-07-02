DALLAS - SMSgt (Ret) Claude A. Hovis, 89, passed away on June 30, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Lincoln County on June 22, 1931 to the late Claude A. Hovis, Sr. and Eula Garrison Hovis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hovis.
Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed! He was a veteran of the US Air Force and the NC Air Guard.
The Chief joined the N.C. Air Guard on September 7, 1949 and served until his retirement on June 20, 1991, completing 41 years, 9 months and 14 days of faithful and dedicated service.
Retiring as SMSgt (Ret) Claude A. Hovis, 145 LRS, Motor Vehicle Manager. He was a member of Plainview Baptist Church and faithful member of Hardin Baptist for over 55 years.
Claude was dedicated to reading his Bible faithfully and serving the Lord during his lifetime.
He enjoyed family gatherings, trips to the beach, old tractors; especially attending the Cotton Ginning Days Festival each year. He also enjoyed working with small engine repair and having coffee with friends at Burger King.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Rhyne Hovis; son, Pastor Mark Hovis and wife Tammy; daughter, Lisa Abernathy and husband Scott; grandchildren, Jon Mark and Caroline Hovis; Anna and Wesley Maxwell; step-grandson, Galean Abernathy and step great granddaughter Hayley McSwain; brother, Leon Hovis and wife Faye; sister-in-law, Sabra Hovis; several nieces and nephews.
Private Family Graveside will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Lincolnton.
Memorials may be made to Plainview Baptist Church Building Fund, 3640 Dallas High Shoals Highway, Dallas, NC 28034.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.