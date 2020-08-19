Claudia Marie Morris Campbell, 63, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
She was born, December 10, 1956 in Gaston Co, NC, daughter of the late Eugene William Morris and Margaret Leverne Bunton.
Claudia was not only a loving mother to her own children but also cared for several other children.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Kyler Youngblood; brothers, Roger Morris, Buddy Morris and Stuart Morris; and sister, Sarah.
Claudia is survived by her sons, Mark Campbell and Brandy, Eric Youngblood and C.J., Curtis Campbell and Ashley Puckett, and David Campbell and Travis Bayne; daughter, LaDonna Wilson; brother, Robert Morris; and grandchildren, Mera Youngblood, Kason Youngblood, Jayce Campbell, Myracle Puckett, James Puckett, Troy Wilson, Conner Wilson and Colt Wilson.
A graveside service officiated by Jay Dover will be held 11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com