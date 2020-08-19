1/1
Claudia Campbell
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Marie Morris Campbell, 63, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.

She was born, December 10, 1956 in Gaston Co, NC, daughter of the late Eugene William Morris and Margaret Leverne Bunton.
Claudia was not only a loving mother to her own children but also cared for several other children.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Kyler Youngblood; brothers, Roger Morris, Buddy Morris and Stuart Morris; and sister, Sarah.

Claudia is survived by her sons, Mark Campbell and Brandy, Eric Youngblood and C.J., Curtis Campbell and Ashley Puckett, and David Campbell and Travis Bayne; daughter, LaDonna Wilson; brother, Robert Morris; and grandchildren, Mera Youngblood, Kason Youngblood, Jayce Campbell, Myracle Puckett, James Puckett, Troy Wilson, Conner Wilson and Colt Wilson.

A graveside service officiated by Jay Dover will be held 11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved