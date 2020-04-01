|
|
GASTONIA - Claudio Jesus Fuente, 69, of Gastonia, NC, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with his wife Donna, by his side.
He was born April 16, 1950 in Havana, Cuba, the son of Caridad Fuente and the late Claudio Antonio Fuente.
In addition to his mother Caridad of Miami, FL, Claudio is survived by his wife, Donna Elliott of Gastonia, NC; children, Natasha (B.J.) Barbiete of Ranlo, NC; Claudio Antonio "C.J." Fuente of Huntersville, NC; Cal Grissom and Hank Grissom of McAdenville, NC; sister, Teri Fuente of Miami, FL; grandchildren, Nicole, Sebastian, and Max Barbiete. His passing is also mourned by his mother and father-in-law Carol and Chuck Elliott of Gastonia, NC; his sister-in-law Beth (Kevin) Zak of Wormleysburg PA and his niece and nephews Katie, John, and Drew Zak.
A public service to celebrate Claudio's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Way of Gaston County Virus Relief Fund, 200 E., Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052, www.unitedwaygaston.com, or to the Rotary Community Garden, www.rcgog.org.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Fuente.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020