Clayton Frazier Butler, age 82, of Long Shoals Road in Bessemer City, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at River View Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Butler was born March 28, 1937, in Gaston County, to the late Theodore Frazier Butler and Ethel Gertrude Reid Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence Yvonne Tate Butler; a son, Mark Butler; and a sister, Donna Campbell. Clayton served in the United States Navy and then worked as a manager at WIX Corporation.
He is survived by two sons, Steve Butler (Teresa) of Dallas, and Eric Butler (Belinda) of Lincolnton; two brothers, Claude Butler (Sherry) of Stanley, and Mike Butler (Sandra) of Gastonia; three sisters, Emily Vincent of Rock Hill, Gwen Braham of Hickory, and Brenda Moore (Danny) of Gastonia; five grandchildren, Ashley Cloninger (Wes) of Dallas, Kristen Allred (Jordan) Dallas, TX, Daniel Butler (Sarah) of Hickory; Amy Butler and Summer Butler, both of Lincolnton; three great-grandchildren, Jayce Cloninger and Sadie Cloninger of Dallas, and Liam Butler of Hickory.
Memorials may be made to River View Baptist Church, 2230 Riverview Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Butler family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020