Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
River View Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
River View Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Butler


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Butler Obituary
Clayton Frazier Butler, age 82, of Long Shoals Road in Bessemer City, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at River View Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Butler was born March 28, 1937, in Gaston County, to the late Theodore Frazier Butler and Ethel Gertrude Reid Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Florence Yvonne Tate Butler; a son, Mark Butler; and a sister, Donna Campbell. Clayton served in the United States Navy and then worked as a manager at WIX Corporation.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Butler (Teresa) of Dallas, and Eric Butler (Belinda) of Lincolnton; two brothers, Claude Butler (Sherry) of Stanley, and Mike Butler (Sandra) of Gastonia; three sisters, Emily Vincent of Rock Hill, Gwen Braham of Hickory, and Brenda Moore (Danny) of Gastonia; five grandchildren, Ashley Cloninger (Wes) of Dallas, Kristen Allred (Jordan) Dallas, TX, Daniel Butler (Sarah) of Hickory; Amy Butler and Summer Butler, both of Lincolnton; three great-grandchildren, Jayce Cloninger and Sadie Cloninger of Dallas, and Liam Butler of Hickory.

Memorials may be made to River View Baptist Church, 2230 Riverview Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Butler family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -