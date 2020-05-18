|
Clayton "Buddy" Flowers Jr.,58, of Mount Holly, NC, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Buddy was born on February 2, 1962 in Hartsville, SC. He attended Hartsville High School, graduating in 1980. Buddy spent his entire career in the manufacturing industry, working for many textile companies. He was a life-long Duke Blue Devils and Dallas Cowboys fan. Buddy is survived by his mother, Joyce J. Gibson, stepfather, Charles A. Gibson of Mount Holly, NC. His sister, Charlene G. Huffstetler, his brother in-law, George J. Huffstetler and nephews, Hunter and Palmer Huffstetler. His stepbrothers Randy and Ricky Gibson and families. He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton Flowers Sr. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. On behalf of his family, we would like to thank all the wonderful people that loved and shared their lives with Buddy. He loved people and it showed through in all that he did and said. The private memorial ceremony will take place at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers. The family request any donations be made to Stanley Pentecostal Holiness Church. 113 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC 28164. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2020