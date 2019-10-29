Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton Groves


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton Groves Obituary
Clayton Groves, 74, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Carolina Care, Cherryville, NC.
He was born January 9, 1945 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Ruby Mary Edna Jones.
In addition to his mother, Clayton is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Groves.
He is survived by his brother, Jeff Crisp; sister, Barbara Melton; and 2 close friends, Linda and Allen McKinney.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now