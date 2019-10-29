|
Clayton Groves, 74, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Carolina Care, Cherryville, NC.
He was born January 9, 1945 in Gaston County, NC, son of the late Ruby Mary Edna Jones.
In addition to his mother, Clayton is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Groves.
He is survived by his brother, Jeff Crisp; sister, Barbara Melton; and 2 close friends, Linda and Allen McKinney.
Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019