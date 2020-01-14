Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Clayton Ramsey

Clayton Ramsey
BESSEMER CITY - Clayton "Clay" Frank Ramsey of Bessemer City, 77, born on November 1, 1942 left this world for an 18-hole golf course with Jesus, on January 12, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center while surrounded by his family.

Clay loved his family and friends and could never turn away a person in need. He traveled all over the world and was blessed to cross paths with so many people and make so many wonderful memories. Clay loved the game of golf and his circle of friends at River Hills Country Club, and especially his Church family at Long Creek Presbyterian Church where he was an active member and Elder. He was Chairman of Tryonota Fire Department for 35 years, owner of Carolinas Electric Motor Service of Dallas, NC and a partner of Precision Drive Systems of Bessemer City and PDSGMBH of Germany.

Left to cherish his memories, Clay leaves his wife of 55 years, Hilda Ramsey, a daughter Janet Garvey and Tom; son Jeff Ramsey and Tena; granddaughter Natalie Higgins and Jonathan; grandson Markus Mobley and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Aria, Lila, Maysen, Myles and Elijah; sister Elaine Robinson; cousin and close family members Rosco Lingerfeldt and wife Mary along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Clay is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Arthur Ramsey; brothers Eugene Ramsey, Archie Ramsey, George Ramsey; sisters Eva McCoy and Ava Hughes, daughter Jennifer Rivkin and granddaughter Heather Ramsey.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Long Creek Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jason Davenport and Dr. Charles Davenport officiating.

Interment will follow at Long Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Long Creek Presbyterian Church, 707 Long Creek Rd, Bessemer City, NC 28016.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
