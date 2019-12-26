|
|
LINCOLNTON- Clayton Rudy Wedlund, age 83, of 1062 Mansion Drive in Lincolnton, died on Monday, December 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Zach Franklin officiating.
Clayton was born October 19, 1936, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to the late Arline Noble Wedlund and Edna Marie Dutter Wedlund. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Smith Wedlund; daughter, Lisa Ward; sons, Jerome Cleveland, Raymond and Nina Cleveland, Steven Cleveland, and Randolph Cleveland; and brother, Bernard Wedlund.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Ingle (Joe) of Vale, Tami Young (Harold) of Lincolnton, Chris Hotchkiss (Terry) of Lincolnton, Colleen Heath of Iron Station, Bernadine Hartman (Darrell) of Fallston, Paul Ward of Lincolnton, Jimmy Johnson (Trish) of Lincolnton, Richard Cleveland (Linda) of Iron Station, Susan Cheney of Thaxton, MS, Diane Mooneyhan of Oxford, MS, Connie Myers (Gary) of Greenfield, IN; two sisters, Cleo Carpenter (Jerry) of Eau Claire, WI, and Vicki Kral of Alamosa, IA; brothers, Aldon Wedlund (Diane), Limon Wedlund, and Barry Wedlund, all of Eau Claire, WI; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Wedlund family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019