MOUNT HOLLY - Cleo Roberts Boughman, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, July 1 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Robbinsville, NC, to the late B.P. and Monnie Roberts. She was a loving Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and friends that brought such joy to her. She loved her church and loved singing in the choir and enjoyed singing with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, C.E. Boughman; infant son, Kenneth Eugene Boughman; and her brothers, Clyde Roberts, Worth Roberts and Joe Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tim Boughman (Lehsa) of Clover, SC, Steve Boughman (Sherry) of McAdenville, NC, and Jeff Boughman (Melissa) of Clover, SC; her daughter, Deborah Hall (Mark) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Jeremy Boughman (Cheryl) of Clover, SC, Daniel Boughman (Kelly) of Clover, SC, Brad Boughman (Jessica) of Fort Mill, SC, Mitchell Boughman (Molly) of Connelly Springs, NC, Megan Outz (Steven) of Mount Holly, NC, Lauren Lowe (Hunter) of Camden, NC, Courtney Hobbs (Jay) of Sunbury, NC, Kurt Boughman of Clover, SC, Meredith Beckham (Brandon) of Nashville, TN, Lindsieh, Laurhyn and Lydiah Gribel of Greenville, SC; great-grandchildren, Raegan and Camyrn Boughman, Lilly Boughman, Zoey Beckham and Easton Lowe; sisters, Dot Adams and Rachel Henley; and her brothers, Hoyt and Howard Roberts.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Boughman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:30 am on Saturday at the church and at other times at the home of Mark and Deborah Hall. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of both Stanley Total Living Center and Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County for their compassion, love and support. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 300 Westland Farm Road, Mount Holly, NC 28120.
