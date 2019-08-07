|
GASTONIA - Clifford "Cliff" Blair Hamm, passed away peacefully at his son's home on Monday, August 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Cliff was born in Gastonia and was the son of the late John Berry Hamm and Annie Gillespie Hamm. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Inez Davis Hamm; brother, Glenn Hamm; two sisters, Beulah Brindle, Jeanette Hester.
Last son of a Confederate Veteran, John Barry Hamm, 71st North Carolina Troops.
He was born and grew up during the Great Depression and joined the United States Marine during World War II. He fought with the Sixth Marine Division was among the victors at the Battle of Okinawa.
After the war, he came home, married and adored his wife, Inez Davis Hamm. Mr. Hamm worked in retail sales and was proud to be a salesman.
As a Boy Scout leader, he served for many years and dedicated himself to helping boys toward responsible manhood. Some of those boys had no responsible male figure to guide them.
Mr. Hamm was a member of Gastonia Masonic Lodge #369 AF&AM, Marine Corps League, Gaston County Honor Guard and World War II Last Man's Club. He was past president of the South Gastonia School PTA
and was a Deacon and Elder of his church.
A long time member of Olney Presbyterian Church, he always lived by Christian, Patriotic and Conservative principles.
After a long absence, he spearheaded the effort to get the Christmas Lights shining again atop the Firestone Mill, thus making Christmas brighter for all who saw them.
His motto was "There is never a right way to do the wrong thing".
Cliff leaves to cherish his memories, his loving son and his wife, Greg Hamm (Gail); his two loving grandsons, Nathan Alan Hamm, Sr. (Lynn), Mark Hamm; three loving grandchildren, Kelli Ann Hamm King (Scott), Emily
Gail Hamm, Nathan "Nate" Alan Hamm, Jr.; one loving great granddaughter, Adalynn King; loving nephew, Forrest "Shot" Hester (Cindy), niece, Sara Ann Kizziah.
The family will receive family and friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Olney Presbyterian Church, 251 Olney Church Road, Gastonia with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00
p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Olney Presbyterian Church with Rev. Elizabeth Sigmon, Pastor John Stanley and Pastor Crighton Lovelace officiating.
Interment will follow in the Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps, Marine Corps League and Gaston Honor Guard. Masonic Graveside Rites will be by the
Masonic Lodge #369.
Pallbearers will be members of his Masonic Lodge and Honorary Pallbearers will be Gaston Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Shiners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019