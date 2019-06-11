|
|
DALLAS - Clyde Morrissett High, 71, went home to be with his Lord on June 9, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born in Lincoln County on May 1, 1948 to the late Rev. Clyde and Lillie Mae Gregg High.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Brown and his mother and father-in-law, Robert and Lola Hedrick.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from JJ Dye Machine Shop with over 33 years of dedicated services; and was also owner and operator Highland Kennel for many years.
He enjoyed being a member of the Gaston County Honor Guard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Faye Hedrick High; sisters, Melanie Yarborough (Larry), and Chris Robinson; sister–in-laws, Patti Hedrick; Diane Babson (Clyde) and Lois Martin; numerous special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Roy Spivey officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Garden of Time II with military honors provided by the Gaston County Honor Guard
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston County Honor Guard, 2340 Gaines Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 11, 2019