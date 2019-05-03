Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
West Cramerton Baptist Church
Cramerton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
West Cramerton Baptist Church
Cramerton, NC
Clyde Junior Rayfield Obituary
LOWELL- Clyde Junior Rayfield, 82, passed away peacefully, May 1, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House, Dallas. Clyde was born in Clover, SC, son of the late Claude William and Jeanette Ramsey Rayfield. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Beulah Stepp Rayfield, sisters, Margaret R. Langley, Brenda R. Aldridge, and a grandson, Joshua D. Black.
Clyde was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of West Cramerton Baptist Church, an avid golfer, and very active with the YMCA in McAdenville where he was known as the "Tootsie Roll Man". Clyde never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Clyde is survived by his children, Mike Rayfield (Tammy), Susan Andrews (Rob), Patricia Nunes, Mary Hamilton (Joe), Suzanne Cushing, Dwight Black, Annette Walls, brother, James Rayfield (Diane), sister, Doris R. Frisbee, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at West Cramerton Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Mike Ivey officiating. Burial will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors rendered by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to: West Cramerton Baptist Church, PO BOX 368, Cramerton, NC 28032.
Condolence messages may be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Rayfield Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
