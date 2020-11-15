1/1
Clyde Monroe Grigg
1931 - 2020
Clyde Monroe Grigg, 89 went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020 at Central Continuing Care, Mt. Airy, NC. He was born February 15, 1931, in Cleveland County, NC to the late Ambrose Grigg and Ila Ross Grigg. He retired from Goforth Brothers (Southco Ind) as a Master Machinist and a Lathe Operator, Shelby, NC. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ellen Grigg; and two brothers, Clarence and Carris Grigg. Left to cherish his memories, are his daughters: Sue Doby (Wayne), Ellen Williams (Robert); sons, Ricky Grigg (Tammy), and Brian Greason (Kemisha); siblings: Earsie Wood, Margaret Hastings, Helen Grigg Rayfield, Ola Harmon (Larry); grandchildren: Tonya Brittain, Sherry Thrift, Julie Black, Ricky Grigg Jr, Jonie Lingerfelt, and Bryson Greason; great-grandchildren: Chris Watts, Erika Watts, Kristen Griffin, Megan Griffin, Brianna Thrift, Jamie Black, Morgan Morgan, Samantha Grigg, Cassie Grigg, Tyler Grigg, Burt Lingerfelt, Brandy Lingerfelt, and Gavin Lingerfelt; great great-grandchildren: Jayden Mosley and Anna DeCamp. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
