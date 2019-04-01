Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Richard "“JR”" Toney


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde Richard "“JR”" Toney Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Clyde "JR" Richard Toney, Jr., 68, passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Carolina Care, Cherryville. He was born July 22, 1950 in Gaston County to Sallie Davis Toney and the late Clyde Richard Toney, Sr..
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Thompson Toney, sister Janice "Jan" Toney Gee Rountree, and brother Richard A. Toney.
JR formerly worked at Hendrick Automotive, WCCB and was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Sallie Davis Toney; nephew Chad Gee and wife Stephanie of Bessemer City; great nephew Dakota Gee; and Roger Davis.
His graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Van Spencer officiating.
His family will receive friends following the graveside at 409 East Iowa Ave, Bessemer City, NC.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now