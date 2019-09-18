|
Annie "Colleen" Buff Boggs - '91 years young' and a long time resident of Mount Holly, NC passed away on September 16, 2019.
Colleen was born to the late WI and Ida Dameron Buff of Maiden, NC and was the eldest daughter of eight siblings.
She is preceded in death by Frank Boggs who she met on a 'blind date' and was married to for over 60 years.
Colleen was a devout Christian, homemaker, a retired teacher assistant at Rankin Elementary and a faithful church worker for many decades at First Baptist Church where she always delighted in welcoming little children to the nursery. She loved spending time with her family, crafts and sewing - especially making decorative home flags. She was known in her later years for her fondness of the color yellow and earned the nickname "The Yellow Lady". Colleen is survived by her two daughters - Anne Brobeck (James) and Mary Underdown (Mike), two grandsons - Ross Brobeck and Jesse Underdown, three brothers - Ralph Buff, Willie Buff, Bob Buff and one sister - Pat Hight, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Stanley Total Living Center and Morningside Assisted Living for their patience and compassionate care. We also would like to thank the members of First Baptist Church for their faithfulness in sending cards, visits and prayers until the very end. Words cannot express as to how much these acts of kindness has meant to our family over these last years.
A graveside service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Memorials requested to be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 385, Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019