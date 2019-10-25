Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Sandy Bottoms Campsite #2
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Harwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen (Guffie) Harwell


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen (Guffie) Harwell Obituary
Colleen Guffie Harwell, 65, passed away on Oct 23,2019 at her beloved Sandy Bottoms Campground.
She was born April 16, 1954 to the late Bill and Bulah Guffie.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years Larry Ray Harwell, Son Brian(Rebecca), Daughter Julie, her beloved grandchildren Chelsea Walters(Austin), Hannah Foster, and Austin Harwell, Her sisters Sandra Parker(Melvin) and Brenda Guffie, Her special aunt Mary Allison, and many friends met along the way.
Banister Funeral Home will be handling all services.
A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Oct 26 at Sandy Bottoms Campsite #2.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.