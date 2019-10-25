|
Colleen Guffie Harwell, 65, passed away on Oct 23,2019 at her beloved Sandy Bottoms Campground.
She was born April 16, 1954 to the late Bill and Bulah Guffie.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years Larry Ray Harwell, Son Brian(Rebecca), Daughter Julie, her beloved grandchildren Chelsea Walters(Austin), Hannah Foster, and Austin Harwell, Her sisters Sandra Parker(Melvin) and Brenda Guffie, Her special aunt Mary Allison, and many friends met along the way.
Banister Funeral Home will be handling all services.
A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Oct 26 at Sandy Bottoms Campsite #2.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019