MOUNT HOLLY - Colleen Hudspeth Hunt, 90 passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Robert Edward Hudspeth and Laura Gertrude Stewart Hudspeth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lee Hunt, Jr.; her daughter, Karen Hunt Kale; and a number of siblings. Mrs. Hunt was a long-time member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose life was centered around caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Mrs. Hunt is survived by her daughters, Marsha Williams and husband Scott, Janet Walker and husband Clint and Beverly Alwran and husband Archie; her grandchildren, Jana Williams, Tara Eagle, April Thomas, Ashlynn Patterson and fiance' Will Minger, Joseph Patterson, Shan Alwran and wife Candace, Derek Alwran, and Suzanne Crawford and husband Alex; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Eagle, Hunter McKenny, Chase Thomas, Marissa Lyman and Zac Crawford; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hunt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Tom Kinman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the by visiting www.cancer.org or to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 3717 Hickory Grove Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056.
