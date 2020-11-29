Connie Miller Coleman, 59, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, November 26 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Roslyn Mack Miller and Connie Eleanor Scruggs Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Mack Miller, Jr., and a granddaughter Angel Robinson. Those left to cherish her memory include her spouse Eddie Velez; children Jennifer Lemmons, Rhonda Beane, Randy Perneszi and his husband Timothy, James Coleman and Crystal Bass; siblings Johnny Miller, Roxanne Whaley, Daphine McKinney, Donald Miller, Mack Miller, and Jimmy Miller; and grandchildren Justin Lemmons, Jacob Robinson, Caydence Robinson, and Kristal Towery. The family will greet guests from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 2:00, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.