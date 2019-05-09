|
|
GASTONIA - Connie Hedgepeth Lineberger, 72, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Gaston County on January 14, 1947 to the late Lloyd and Martha Lawing Hedgepeth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Hedgepeth.
Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed! She was a huge support to their grandchildren; whom she loved dearly and attended every event possible.
Connie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was a dedicated teacher's assistant for many years for the Gaston County School system.
Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband of 52 years, Lee Lineberger; daughter, Julia Vollmer and son, Joel Lee Lineberger and wife Christy; grandchildren; Dustin Vollmer (Thomas); Mark Vollmer and (Taylor Norris) and Juliana Vollmer; Haley Kendrick (Tal) and Megan Lineberger, sister, Ginger Odonoghue (Jerry).
Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the Celebration of Life
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9 at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Jan Deans officiating.
Interment will follow at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 5323 Union Road, Gastonia, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019