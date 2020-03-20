|
Connie Cauble Newberg, 64, of Gastonia passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 7, 1955 to Carolyn Tolar and the late Bill Cauble. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph "Little Joe" Cauble; stepfathers, Papa Luke Gwaltney and Jim Tolar; Paternal grandparents, Everett & Pauline Cauble, and Maternal grandparents, Olin & Nell Edwards.
Connie loved dogs but Santa didn't bring a puppy. She babysat dogs even after she became blind. She resided at ARP Manor in Gastonia and made many friends there. Connie enjoyed cross stitching. She had a very dry sense of wit about her and family get togethers were not complete without Connie there. She absolutely loved and adored her fiance of 10 years, Butch.
Connie graduated from Mooresville High School where she was a cheerleader and later in her professional career, she was a paralegal in Columbia, MD. She loved her family, especially her daughter, Kelly.
She also loved her dogs, J.B., Sebastian, and her wildest one, Ozzie.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughter, Kelly Hartley; her Fiance, Harvey "Butch" Newman; two sisters, Becky Fuller and husband Hal and Joan Wilcox and husband Ricky; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends at ARP Manor.
All services are being held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gaston Hospice or to www.hatsalive.org (Helping Animals to Survive) PO Box 243 Denver, NC 28037. Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020