Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255

Conrad Plampin

Conrad Plampin Obituary
BESSEMER CITY- Conrad Blair Plampin, 63, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at CMC. He was born on February 29, 1956 in Gaston County, to the late William Eric and Hilda Lee Bell Plampin.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother Martha Sue Plampin, father-in-law Glenn Rhyne, and his sister Sherri Anderson.
Conrad was a United States Marine Corp Veteran.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Glenda Rhyne Plampin; daughter Lindsay Blair Plampin of Charlotte; sons Adrian Glenn Parsons and fiancé Brittany Willis of Bessemer City, and James Eric Parsons of Bessemer City; brother Bill Plampin of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Ashton Parsons, Alden Parsons, and Maylee Parsons of Bessemer City; mother-in-law Mary Rhyne of Bessemer City.
Conrad's funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Mitchell officiating.
The interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial with military honors.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church, Bessemer City or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
