On May 23, 2020, Constantine Thymius of Gastonia, NC, devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away, he was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Halpert Thymius, five children: Jeff Thymius (Cindy), Jill Thymius White (George), Andrew Thymius (Tiffany) , Dina Thymius Ogg (Craig) and Kathryn Thymius Ames ( Jay) ,16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Conny was born on October 19, 1935, attended The University of Miami in Florida and was a music major, and was a professional musician for the majority of his life. He served in the Army band at West Point. He taught music in New York and Florida before joining the Populaires at the Greenbrier Hotel in 1971.

Conny spent his last days at the Robin Johnson Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gaston Hospice.

During these unprecedented times, his celebration of life will be postponed until all that love him can safely gather. Please honor Conny's life by listening to jazz and fiercely loving those around you. These were his two biggest passions, and he was ever so talented at them both.

Arrangements made by A Simple Service.

