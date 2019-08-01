|
GASTONIA, NC- Cora Adline Hightower Goudelock, 83, of Gastonia passed away July 30, 2019 at Summit Place of Kings Mountain. She was born August 30, 1935 in Habersham County, GA a daughter of the late Ralph Thomas Hightower and Icie Marett Hightower.
Cora never met a stranger and loved everyone. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Cora was a member for over 60 years at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. She was very active in the church serving as President of the Women's Auxiliary and teaching the junior girls and adult Sunday School classes.
Survivors of Cora include her daughters, Peggy Cratch and husband, Thomas of Gastonia, NC, and Joan Davis and husband, Phil of Linden, NC; brothers, Ken Hightower, and Gene Hightower and wife, Kathy; sister, Ruth White; grandchildren, Jennifer Davis Doyle and husband, Brian, Amber Cobb and husband, Joshua, and Keri Bisconti; great-grandchildren, Katie Bisconti, Alex Cobb, Davide Bisconti, Ryan Cobb, and Emmalynn Cobb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence Goudelock; brothers, Max Hightower, John Hightower, and Donald Hightower; and sister, Glana Hightower.
The family will receive friends at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the church with Pastor Phil Davis officiating.Committal will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150 or Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, 1300 W. Cawtaba Ave. Mt. Holly, NC 28120 .
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Goudelock family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019