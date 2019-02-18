|
GASTONIA- Cora Lee Sanders, 95, of Gastonia, NC passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Testa Family Hospice House of Kings Mountain, NC. She was born October 18, 1923 in Murphy, NC the daughter of the late Jack and Louella Dockery. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC.
Cora is survived by her son Bert Dockery and wife, Linda of Clover, SC, daughter, Minnie Watts and husband, Bill of Gastonia, NC; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and many other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ira James Sanders, son, Lanny "Ray" Sanders, a grandson, David Lindsay Jr., five sisters, 2 brothers and many other loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Testa Family Hospice House, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 or Ridge Baptist Church, 3818 Old York Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019