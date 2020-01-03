Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia Anthony Moss


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia Anthony Moss Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Mrs. Cornelia Anthony Moss, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Mrs. Moss was born on December 18, 1936 in Lincoln County, NC a daughter of the late Doris Anthony and Elizabeth Clark Anthony. She was retired after 20 years as a teacher's assistant with Gaston County Schools. Mrs. Moss was a member of Crouse United Methodist Church and the Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe Billy Moss, Sr. and a sister, Reba Ford.
Survivors include five sons, Bill Moss and wife Quita, Terry Moss and wife Dawn, Tim Moss and wife Samantha, Jay Moss and wife Beth all of Cherryville and Ray Moss and wife Julie of Charlotte; a sister, Joan Auton of Crouse; 11 grandchildren, Natalie and Tyler Beam, Robbie and Nikki Dedmon, Tessley Moss and Teddy Hayes, Tim Arrowood, Blair Moss, Madison Moss, Landis Moss, Murphy Moss, Chapel Moss and Eli Moss; three great grandchildren, Blaze Dedmon, Waylon Dedmon and Finton Beam.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Cherryville with Revs. Jim Sanders and Zack Christy officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crouse United Methodist Church, PO Box 43 Crouse, NC 28033.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Moss.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -