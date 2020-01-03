|
CHERRYVILLE - Mrs. Cornelia Anthony Moss, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Carolina Care Health and Rehabilitation in Cherryville.
Mrs. Moss was born on December 18, 1936 in Lincoln County, NC a daughter of the late Doris Anthony and Elizabeth Clark Anthony. She was retired after 20 years as a teacher's assistant with Gaston County Schools. Mrs. Moss was a member of Crouse United Methodist Church and the Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe Billy Moss, Sr. and a sister, Reba Ford.
Survivors include five sons, Bill Moss and wife Quita, Terry Moss and wife Dawn, Tim Moss and wife Samantha, Jay Moss and wife Beth all of Cherryville and Ray Moss and wife Julie of Charlotte; a sister, Joan Auton of Crouse; 11 grandchildren, Natalie and Tyler Beam, Robbie and Nikki Dedmon, Tessley Moss and Teddy Hayes, Tim Arrowood, Blair Moss, Madison Moss, Landis Moss, Murphy Moss, Chapel Moss and Eli Moss; three great grandchildren, Blaze Dedmon, Waylon Dedmon and Finton Beam.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Cherryville with Revs. Jim Sanders and Zack Christy officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Crouse United Methodist Church, PO Box 43 Crouse, NC 28033.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020