GASTONIA, NC- Cornelius Daniel Page, Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Gastonia, NC on June 20, 1929, he was the son of the late Cornelius Daniel Page, Sr. and Olivia Snypes Page, and the step-son of the late Theoria Rice Page.
Mr. Page graduated from the Gastonia public school system and from Gastonia High School in 1947. He received a B.S. degree in Economics from Davidson College in 1951 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Mr. Page was an honor graduate and one of five distinguished military graduates of the 27th class of army officer candidates to graduate from Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Page was President and CEO of Gastonia Ice Cream Co., Inc. during his early years – a company that manufactured and distributed ice cream products to stores in the North Carolina and South Carolina area.
He was President and CEO of Allied Plastics, Inc. which excelled in manufacturing new and innovative plastic automotive, hardware and Trim-A-Tree products for the mass market.
He was a member of the Gastonia Rotary Club and Sunset Rotary Club in Naples, FL. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
Mr. Page is survived by his son, Cornelius Daniel Page, III (Ibby) of Gastonia and his daughter, Ellerbe Page Halligan (Tim) of Prosperity, SC; grandchildren, Stuart Page Cosgrove (Travis), Dr. Will Halligan (Samantha), Nancy Halligan Ellison (Randal), Rick Page, and Mary Collins Halligan Britton (Wood); great-grandchildren, Marschall Cosgrove and Anne Rhett Ellison; sister, Jackie Page Barthelmess of Savannah, GA; former wife, Evelyn Kurtz Page of Naples, FL.
A service of committal will be held privately for the family at Gaston Memorial Park. The Rev. Steven Fuller will officiate.
The Page family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 2650 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village Benevolence Fund, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 10, 2020