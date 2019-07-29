|
STANLEY- Courtney Austen Tackett, 18, went to be with Jesus on Friday July 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Gavin Kristopher Tackett. She loved music, riding the four wheeler and liked to cut up and have a good time. She loved her family.
She is survived by her parents Philip Tackett of Concord, Samantha Brackett and husband Jesse of Stanley, 5 siblings Hayley Tackett, Josh Brackett, Cameron Waddell, Jacob Brackett, Milayna Tackett. Grandparents Keith and Toy Glover of Gastonia, Danny and Debbie Tackett of Salisbury, and Joe and Diane Brackett. Great grandparents Mary Glover of Gastonia, Wilton and Rose Ann Phillips of Concord, Velma Tackett Bost and husband Ray of Salisbury and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to celebrate the life of Courtney will be held 1:00pm Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Way of the Cross Church in Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00pm prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 29, 2019