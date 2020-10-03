GASTONIA – Coy Ray Briggs, 82, born October 30, 1937, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Summit Place, Kings Mountain, NC.
Coy was the son of the late Martie and Guinn Ledford Briggs. The Briggs ancestors arrived in North Carolina before 1748 and served in the American Revolution War.
He was an amazing grandfather who loved to go to as many activities of his grandchildren's as possible. Coy graduated from Bessemer City High School and attended Gaston College, he retired from Turbo Conveyors, Kings Mountain, NC on February 14, 2003. He had a giving heart and loved to make people laugh and loved traveling throughout the US with his wife. He was a member of Lowell Smyre Methodist Church and was an US Army Veteran who served in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall.
Survivors are his loving wife of 31 years, Delane Carter Briggs; son, Jeff (Kim) Briggs of Whitsett, NC; daughter, Dana Walters of Cramerton, NC; step-daughter, Paige Dixon (Aaron) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Jeffrey Briggs (Sylvia) of Takoma Park, MD, Jake Briggs of Atlanta, GA, Jordan Walters of Cramerton, NC and Andrew Dixon of Gastonia, NC; great-granddaughter, Miriam Schneider-Briggs; sister, Dorothy Hall of Lincolnton, NC; mother of his children, Pat Wooten (Benny) of Dallas, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Briggs, Ruth Keller (Jake),Ralph Briggs (Nettie), Linda Costner (David) and Marilyn Hamilton (Gene).
If attending any services, family has asked to please wear face mask. Visitation one hour prior to the service and other time at the home. Service will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052. Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
– Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28215.
