Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A Simple Service Funeral Home
Coy Eugene Terry

Coy Eugene Terry Obituary
GASTONIA- Coy Eugene Terry, 70 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Laura Maybell and Horace Carol Terry Sr. and brother, Horace Carol Terry Jr.
Mr. Terry is survived by his loving wife Bettie, four children-Laura Woods, Michelle Robinson and husband Woody, John Ullman and wife Stacy, and Joy Terry. 14 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids.
Visitation is Saturday, May 4th at A Simple Service Funeral Home from 4pm to 6pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 4, 2019
