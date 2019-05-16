Home

More Obituaries for Craig McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig McLeod


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig McLeod Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Craig Brent McLeod, 58, passed away at his home on May 10, 2019.

He was born on November 10, 1960 in Detroit Michigan, and was the son of Inez Mills and Warren McLeod.

Craig loved his family, all animals - especially cats, old cars and motorcycles. He played and collected old guitars and loved music. He was loved and will be missed.

A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date.

The Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Craig McLeod.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019
