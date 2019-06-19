|
BELMONT - Crystal Lynn Blackman, 42, left this world and entered her Heavenly home to be with Jesus on June 15, 2019. For six months, she bravely fought for her life against cancer all over her body. She did it all with unshakeable faith in God's will, her love of live and family, and with beauty, strength and grace.
Crystal was first and foremost a loving mother to her sons Michael Devan Hagans and Zachary Elias Britton. Her love for her boys was boundless. No mother has ever loved her children more.
Left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her loving mother Angela Lane and husband James "Jimmy" Holt; aunts Tina Lane, Janice Absher and Debra Waddup; uncles Keith Lane and wife Jeannie, Kevin Lane and wife Terry, Bruce Holt, Granville Holt and "Uncle Grooter" Carr; stepsons Joshua and TJ Britton; sisters Elizabeth Schronce and Linda Hagans; "Momma Irene" and Jimmy Eplin; nephew / nieces Jerry Bell, Jr., Josie Bell and Journey Schronce; special family friend Wade Williamson and husband/life partner Tim Britton.
Crystal was preceded in death by her "Daddy Jeff" Winkler; grandparents John Lane and Jessie Lane King, Wayne and June Winkler and cousins Randy Lane and Daniel Robinson.
Crystal's family would like to extend a word of thanks to her work family at Atlas-Copco and to everyone who prayed for, gave to and showed kindness to Crystal and the family during this difficult time.
A service to celebrate Crystal's life will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com and signing Crystal's guest book.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 19, 2019